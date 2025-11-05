Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Home for Christmas

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

McAteer makes FIFA U17 World Cup debut against Panama

Gavin McAteer made his FIFA U17 World Cup debut as Ireland began their Group J campaign with a 4-1 win against Panama in Doha this afternoon.

First-half goals from Jayden Umeh and Kian McMahon-Brown had Colin O’Brien’s side 2-0 up at the break.

Shamrock Rovers ace Michael Noonan then netted the third just before the hour-mark, before Max Kovalevskis made it four a few minutes later and Panama grabbed a consolation late on.

McAteer was introduced as a 78th minute substitute, while fellow Finn Harps youngsters Josh Cullen and Corey Sheridan were also part of the squad.

Ireland’s next outing is against Uzbekistan at 3:45pm on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

esb van
News

Over 220 lose power in Donegal due to afternoon outages

5 November 2025
bird flu
News, Audio, Top Stories

National poultry housing order announced to curb bird flu spread

5 November 2025
land-for-sale
News

€4.7 million of residentially zoned land sold in Donegal last year

5 November 2025
fire assembly
News, Top Stories

Fire safety concerns expressed after inspections at over 50 IPAS centres

5 November 2025
Advertisement

Related News

esb van
News

Over 220 lose power in Donegal due to afternoon outages

5 November 2025
bird flu
News, Audio, Top Stories

National poultry housing order announced to curb bird flu spread

5 November 2025
land-for-sale
News

€4.7 million of residentially zoned land sold in Donegal last year

5 November 2025
fire assembly
News, Top Stories

Fire safety concerns expressed after inspections at over 50 IPAS centres

5 November 2025
derrycourthouse
News, Top Stories

Charge against Foyle MP dropped after informed warning was accepted

5 November 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine til Noon Show

5 November 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube