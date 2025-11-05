Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Reservoir interruption to affect water supplies on Rossguill peninsula until tomorrow morning

Uisce Eireann says a reservoir interruption on the Rossguill Peninsula may cause supply disruptions in Downings, Dooey, Melmore, Derrycassan, Meevagh and surrounding areas.

Works are scheduled to take place until 8am tomorrow morning.

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube