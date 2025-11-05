Reservoir interruption to affect water supplies on Rossguill peninsula until tomorrow morning

Uisce Eireann says a reservoir interruption on the Rossguill Peninsula may cause supply disruptions in Downings, Dooey, Melmore, Derrycassan, Meevagh and surrounding areas.
Works are scheduled to take place until 8am tomorrow morning.
