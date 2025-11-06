Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Home for Christmas

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Case of priest charged with child sex offences due before courts today

The case of a priest facing child sex offence charges is due before Derry Magistrates’ Court today.

58-year-old Edward Gallagher, of Orchard Park in Lifford, is charged with a number of offences, including attempted sexual communication with a child and inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

Since a search of his devices, police say more potential victims have come forward, and officers are working to make contact with them.

At the last court hearing, it was stated that a structured timeline would need to be provided by the prosecution, and the case was adjourned until today.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Screenshot 2025-11-05 192001
News, Audio, Top Stories

TEN-T Project will make school drop-offs safer at Lurgybrack

6 November 2025
drumfad dcb
News, Top Stories

Government says a strategy will be drawn up to support DCB affected schools

6 November 2025
meenan square 3d image_
News, Audio, Top Stories

Meenan Square development gets the green light

6 November 2025
derrycourthouse
News, Top Stories

Case of priest charged with child sex offences due before courts today

6 November 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Screenshot 2025-11-05 192001
News, Audio, Top Stories

TEN-T Project will make school drop-offs safer at Lurgybrack

6 November 2025
drumfad dcb
News, Top Stories

Government says a strategy will be drawn up to support DCB affected schools

6 November 2025
meenan square 3d image_
News, Audio, Top Stories

Meenan Square development gets the green light

6 November 2025
derrycourthouse
News, Top Stories

Case of priest charged with child sex offences due before courts today

6 November 2025
Road-Closed-Sign2
News, Top Stories

Muckish Road closed today

6 November 2025
Audio, Playback, Playback Podcast, Ruaille Buaille

Ruaille Buaille 27ú Lúnasa Susan Ní Dhochartaigh

5 November 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube