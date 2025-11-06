Case of priest charged with child sex offences due before courts today

The case of a priest facing child sex offence charges is due before Derry Magistrates’ Court today.

58-year-old Edward Gallagher, of Orchard Park in Lifford, is charged with a number of offences, including attempted sexual communication with a child and inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

Since a search of his devices, police say more potential victims have come forward, and officers are working to make contact with them.

At the last court hearing, it was stated that a structured timeline would need to be provided by the prosecution, and the case was adjourned until today.