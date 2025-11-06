Coleman named in Ireland squad to face Portugal & Hungary in WC Qualifiers

Republic of Ireland Head Coach Heimir Hallgrímsson has named a 25-man squad for the FIFA World Cup 26 qualifiers against Portugal and Hungary, with New York City FC defender Kevin O’Toole receiving his first senior international call-up.

The New Jersey-born defender, who qualifies for Ireland through his Dublin-born grandfather, recently received international clearance to represent the Boys in Green.

O’Toole has a strong family connection to Irish domestic football, with his sister Jillian currently playing for Treaty United in the SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division.

There is further MLS involvement in the squad as Andrew Moran comes back into the squad for the first time since November 2024 after impressing on loan for LAFC.

Killybegs native Seamus Coleman will look to earn his 76th cap, while the squad includes both Jayson Molumby and Ryan Manning, who are suspended for the first match against Portugal at the Aviva Stadium.

As a result, Hallgrímsson has named an extended 25-man squad for the window.

Ireland head into the final window with qualification for a play-off spot still in their hands.

The team will face Portugal at the Aviva Stadium on Thursday, November 13, before travelling to Budapest to take on Hungary on Sunday, November 16, as they aim to secure a place in the play-offs next March.