Council urged to take lead on long-standing Swilly river project

A meeting of Letterkenny Milford Municipal District has been told that the Swilly can become an amenity for the future, with aspirational plans in place for a walkway from the Thorn to New Mills.

The issue was raised by Cllr Gerry McMonagle, who argued the Council should take on the responsibility for the idea after it was handed over to the council by the committee which was set up 20 years ago to look at the potential.

Cllr McMonagle says the river can become a central feature of Letterkenny, but that will not happen without effort: