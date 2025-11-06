Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Home for Christmas

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Donegal Forestry Rally Preview with Deputy COC Brian Brogan

The McCafferty’s Bars Donegal Forest Rally takes place this Saturday and is based in Donegal Town with the five special stages being over towards Pettigo and the border and also near Ballyshannon.

The event was originally planned to take place back in February but was postponed due to damage caused by stormy weather.

Fast forward to this weekend and it is on. Despite the fact that the outcome of some of the championships was decided some time ago – Jason Mitchell and Paddy McCrudden were crowned as the 2025 Sligo Pallets Forest Rally Championship winners as they secured the title with a round to spare by winning multiple events, including the Tipperary and Mayo rallies – there are still around 130 crews entered and there’s a reserve list too.

Chris Ashmore has been speaking with Brian Brogan, the chairperson of the Donegal Motor Club who is also the deputy Clerk of the Course for the event…

Top Stories

cannabis
News, Top Stories

Man transporting €500K worth of cannabis to Donegal jailed

6 November 2025
river swilly news mills
News, Audio, Top Stories

Council urged to take lead on long-standing Swilly river project

6 November 2025
defib
News, Audio, Top Stories

Life-saving defibrillator stolen in Donegal Town

6 November 2025
Solar Panel
News

Donegal Gaeltachts set to benefit from Solar as a Service scheme

6 November 2025
