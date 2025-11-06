Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Home for Christmas

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

HSE encouraging eligible people to avail of free flu vaccination

The HSE is urging eligible people in Donegal to get their flu vaccine.

The number of cases and hospital admissions for influenza has risen in the past week across Ireland.

The highest number of cases this winter season to date was recorded among adults aged 65 years and older.

The HSE is offering free flu vaccines at participating GP clinics, pharmacies, and community health centres in Donegal HSE vaccination teams will also provide the flu vaccine for people living in residential care facilities, including nursing homes as well as to housebound patients. The children’s nasal spray flu vaccine is also available for free for all children aged 2 to 17 years from participating GPs and pharmacies. The nasal spray flu vaccine is safe, effective, and painless.

Who should get the free flu vaccine

The flu vaccine is strongly recommended and free for:

  • Everyone aged 60 years and older
  • People with underlying medical conditions
  • Healthcare workers (including students in healthcare and social care)
  • All children aged 2-17 years
  • Pregnant women (at any stage of pregnancy)
  • Carers and household contacts of people at higher risk
  • Residents of nursing homes and other long-stay facilities
  • People with regular close contact with poultry, waterfowl or pigs

Protect yourself and others

To protect yourself and your loved ones, it is important to take simple steps to reduce the spread of infection:

  • Stay home if you are unwell and avoid close contact with others who have symptoms.
  • Wash your hands regularly and cover coughs and sneezes.
  • Keep indoor spaces well ventilated.
  • Check in with vulnerable family members, friends, and neighbours during this busy period.
  • If you or someone in your family becomes ill, go to the HSE website to see what you can do to ease the symptoms, and when you should seek medical help. https://www2.hse.ie/conditions/flu/symptoms-diagnosis/

For more information about the flu vaccine, including where to get it, visit www.hse.ie/flu

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

cold flu sick
News

HSE encouraging eligible people to avail of free flu vaccination

6 November 2025
cannabis
News, Top Stories

Man transporting €500K worth of cannabis to Donegal jailed

6 November 2025
river swilly news mills
News, Audio, Top Stories

Council urged to take lead on long-standing Swilly river project

6 November 2025
defib
News, Audio, Top Stories

Life-saving defibrillator stolen in Donegal Town

6 November 2025
Advertisement

Related News

cold flu sick
News

HSE encouraging eligible people to avail of free flu vaccination

6 November 2025
cannabis
News, Top Stories

Man transporting €500K worth of cannabis to Donegal jailed

6 November 2025
river swilly news mills
News, Audio, Top Stories

Council urged to take lead on long-standing Swilly river project

6 November 2025
defib
News, Audio, Top Stories

Life-saving defibrillator stolen in Donegal Town

6 November 2025
Solar Panel
News

Donegal Gaeltachts set to benefit from Solar as a Service scheme

6 November 2025
Candle
News

Post mortem complete after man found unresponsive in Annagry

6 November 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube