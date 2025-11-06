HSE encouraging eligible people to avail of free flu vaccination

The HSE is urging eligible people in Donegal to get their flu vaccine.

The number of cases and hospital admissions for influenza has risen in the past week across Ireland.

The highest number of cases this winter season to date was recorded among adults aged 65 years and older.

The HSE is offering free flu vaccines at participating GP clinics, pharmacies, and community health centres in Donegal HSE vaccination teams will also provide the flu vaccine for people living in residential care facilities, including nursing homes as well as to housebound patients. The children’s nasal spray flu vaccine is also available for free for all children aged 2 to 17 years from participating GPs and pharmacies. The nasal spray flu vaccine is safe, effective, and painless.

Who should get the free flu vaccine

The flu vaccine is strongly recommended and free for:

Everyone aged 60 years and older

People with underlying medical conditions

Healthcare workers (including students in healthcare and social care)

All children aged 2-17 years

Pregnant women (at any stage of pregnancy)

Carers and household contacts of people at higher risk

Residents of nursing homes and other long-stay facilities

People with regular close contact with poultry, waterfowl or pigs

Protect yourself and others

To protect yourself and your loved ones, it is important to take simple steps to reduce the spread of infection:

Stay home if you are unwell and avoid close contact with others who have symptoms.

Wash your hands regularly and cover coughs and sneezes.

Keep indoor spaces well ventilated.

Check in with vulnerable family members, friends, and neighbours during this busy period.

If you or someone in your family becomes ill, go to the HSE website to see what you can do to ease the symptoms, and when you should seek medical help. https://www2.hse.ie/conditions/flu/symptoms-diagnosis/

For more information about the flu vaccine, including where to get it, visit www.hse.ie/flu