Muckish Road closed today

Road resurfacing is taking place today on the R256 Muckish Road, where localised subsidence has been reported.

The Bitmac contractor, Patrick McCaffrey & Sons Ltd, is carrying out the works between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., with the road closed to all traffic.

Signage has been put in place at the R251/R256 junction on the Back of Errigal Road and the N56/R256 junction in Falcarragh.

HGVs and other vehicles are advised to follow the designated diversion via the N56 and R251.

The works cover several locations along the R256 between the Templetown and Churchill junctions.

