Naomh Columba heading into the unknown in Ulster Intermediate Club Championship

Naomh Columba will start their Ulster Intermediate Club journey will a trip to Inniskeen to face Carrickmacross of Monaghan this Saturday.

Having claimed their first ever Donegal Intermediate Championship title by defeating Malin at the beginning of October, Naomh Columba are heading into new waters in Ulster.

Brendan Doherty is the Naomh Columba manager and, although optimistic about his team’s chances, he says it’s very much a venture into the unknown.

He spoke to Mark Gallagher on The Score this week to look ahead to the game – Mark began by asking Brendan what it was like to get over the line on Intermediate Final Day in Donegal…

Top Stories

cold flu sick
News

HSE encouraging eligible people to avail of free flu vaccination

6 November 2025
cannabis
News, Top Stories

Man transporting €500K worth of cannabis to Donegal jailed

6 November 2025
river swilly news mills
News, Audio, Top Stories

Council urged to take lead on long-standing Swilly river project

6 November 2025
defib
News, Audio, Top Stories

Life-saving defibrillator stolen in Donegal Town

6 November 2025
