Naomh Columba heading into the unknown in Ulster Intermediate Club Championship

Naomh Columba will start their Ulster Intermediate Club journey will a trip to Inniskeen to face Carrickmacross of Monaghan this Saturday.

Having claimed their first ever Donegal Intermediate Championship title by defeating Malin at the beginning of October, Naomh Columba are heading into new waters in Ulster.

Brendan Doherty is the Naomh Columba manager and, although optimistic about his team’s chances, he says it’s very much a venture into the unknown.

He spoke to Mark Gallagher on The Score this week to look ahead to the game – Mark began by asking Brendan what it was like to get over the line on Intermediate Final Day in Donegal…