Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Home for Christmas

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Naomh Conaill set for Ulster club clash with Scotstown

Naomh Conaill manager Martin Regan (Photo: Geraldine Diver)

Naomh Conaill will play Scotstown of Monaghan at the quarter-final stage of this year’s Ulster Senior Club Football Championship in Clones on Sunday.

The 2025 Donegal SFC winners are no strangers to the province’s premiere club competition, having reached the final in 2010 and again in 2019.

As of yet, it’s a title that still evades the eight-time Donegal Championship winners.

The county has only ever produced two senior provincial club champions – the first of which came when St. Joseph’s, a previous amalgamation of the Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon and Realt Na Mara Bundoran clubs, won it in 1975.

Gaoth Dobhair then broke the mould 43 years later when they defeated Scotstown in the 2018 decider in Omagh.

Naomh Conaill will be looking to add the Ulster string to their bow and it all starts with a clash against Scotstown on Sunday afternoon.

Their manager Martin Regan has been speaking to Mark Gallagher to look ahead to the contest and Marks started by asking if his side were looking forward to dipping into Ulster once again…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

cold flu sick
News

HSE encouraging eligible people to avail of free flu vaccination

6 November 2025
cannabis
News, Top Stories

Man transporting €500K worth of cannabis to Donegal jailed

6 November 2025
river swilly news mills
News, Audio, Top Stories

Council urged to take lead on long-standing Swilly river project

6 November 2025
defib
News, Audio, Top Stories

Life-saving defibrillator stolen in Donegal Town

6 November 2025
Advertisement

Related News

cold flu sick
News

HSE encouraging eligible people to avail of free flu vaccination

6 November 2025
cannabis
News, Top Stories

Man transporting €500K worth of cannabis to Donegal jailed

6 November 2025
river swilly news mills
News, Audio, Top Stories

Council urged to take lead on long-standing Swilly river project

6 November 2025
defib
News, Audio, Top Stories

Life-saving defibrillator stolen in Donegal Town

6 November 2025
Solar Panel
News

Donegal Gaeltachts set to benefit from Solar as a Service scheme

6 November 2025
Candle
News

Post mortem complete after man found unresponsive in Annagry

6 November 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube