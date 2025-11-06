Naomh Conaill set for Ulster club clash with Scotstown

Naomh Conaill will play Scotstown of Monaghan at the quarter-final stage of this year’s Ulster Senior Club Football Championship in Clones on Sunday.

The 2025 Donegal SFC winners are no strangers to the province’s premiere club competition, having reached the final in 2010 and again in 2019.

As of yet, it’s a title that still evades the eight-time Donegal Championship winners.

The county has only ever produced two senior provincial club champions – the first of which came when St. Joseph’s, a previous amalgamation of the Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon and Realt Na Mara Bundoran clubs, won it in 1975.

Gaoth Dobhair then broke the mould 43 years later when they defeated Scotstown in the 2018 decider in Omagh.

Naomh Conaill will be looking to add the Ulster string to their bow and it all starts with a clash against Scotstown on Sunday afternoon.

Their manager Martin Regan has been speaking to Mark Gallagher to look ahead to the contest and Marks started by asking if his side were looking forward to dipping into Ulster once again…