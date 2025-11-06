Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Post mortem complete after man found unresponsive in Annagry

The post mortem examination of the body of a man who was found unresponsive in a house in Annagry has been complete.

Gardaí the results will not be released for operational reasons.

A file will now be prepared for the coroner.

Candle
News

Post mortem complete after man found unresponsive in Annagry

6 November 2025
open-tap-water-does-not-260nw-2165221429
News, Audio, Top Stories

West Donegal homes enter 30th hour without running water

6 November 2025
Pearse Simon
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tánaiste labels Donegal TD a ‘Bully Boy’ during heated exchange

6 November 2025
Derry Courthouse
News, Top Stories

Donegal priest charged on child sex offences changes legal representation

6 November 2025
Advertisement

