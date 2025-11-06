Post mortem complete after man found unresponsive in Annagry

The post mortem examination of the body of a man who was found unresponsive in a house in Annagry has been complete.
Gardaí the results will not be released for operational reasons.
A file will now be prepared for the coroner.
