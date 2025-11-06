TEN-T Project will make school drop-offs safer at Lurgybrack

The development of the Ten-T project in Letterkenny will lead to safer road conditions for both drivers and school children.

That’s according to Cllr Donal Coyle.

Part of the works will see a road connect Lurgybrack to the dual carriageway, meaning traffic coming from the direction of the Twin Towns heading for Derry or Lifford will bypass Lurgybrack National School and the Dry Arch Roundabout. A new road will also be constructed from the Manor Roundabout to Lifford, connecting with the A5.

Cllr Coyle says the current threat presented to parents dropping off their children during peak traffic will be partially eliminated