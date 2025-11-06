Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
West Donegal homes enter 30th hour without running water

The people of West Donegal are now entering their 30th hour without running water.

Local Cllr Michael McClafferty says, as he understands it, the issue is due to maintenance works, however, he says he received no notification, nor did the residents affected.

Cllr McClafferty says people are at their wits’ end, and communication must improve:

Uisce Eireann Statement at 2:48pm:

We are investigating reports of supply disruptions affecting An CheathrÚ Cheanainn, An DÚn MÓr, An FÁl Carrach and surrounding areas in Co. Donegal.

Crews are working to restore supply as soon as possible.

Please take note of the following reference number and enter it into the search bar on the Uisce Eireann website should you wish to return for an update: DON00101790.

 

