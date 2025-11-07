“It can’t be over-egged what a big deal it is to be Champion Jockey in Ireland” – Dave Keena reflects on massive year for Dylan Browne-McMonagle

On The Score programme last night, we looked back at the massive achievements of local jockey Dylan Browne McMonagle last weekend.

After riding Willie Mullins’ 25/1 shot “Ethical Diamond” to a brilliant win in the Breeders Cup Turf at Del Mar in California on Saturday night, Dylan then high-tailed it and hopped on a flight back to Ireland and was at The Curragh on Sunday to be crowned Irish Champion Jockey.

It has been a sensational season’s racing for the Letterkenny jockey, who is the reigning Donegal Sports Star of the Year.

Dave Keena was at The Curragh on Sunday spoke to Dylan to get his thoughts on a stunning year on the saddle…

And here’s Dave speaking with Dylan’s proud father John McMonagle…

Dave Keena joined Mark Gallagher on “The Score” on Thursday night to look back at 2025 and to take a peak at what the future may hold for Browne-McMonagle…