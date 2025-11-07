Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
“It can’t be over-egged what a big deal it is to be Champion Jockey in Ireland” – Dave Keena reflects on massive year for Dylan Browne-McMonagle

On The Score programme last night, we looked back at the massive achievements of local jockey Dylan Browne McMonagle last weekend.

After riding Willie Mullins’ 25/1 shot “Ethical Diamond” to a brilliant win in the Breeders Cup Turf at Del Mar in California on Saturday night, Dylan then high-tailed it and hopped on a flight back to Ireland and was at The Curragh on Sunday to be crowned Irish Champion Jockey.

It has been a sensational season’s racing for the Letterkenny jockey, who is the reigning Donegal Sports Star of the Year.

Dave Keena was at The Curragh on Sunday spoke to Dylan to get his thoughts on a stunning year on the saddle…

 

And here’s Dave speaking with Dylan’s proud father John McMonagle…

 

Dave Keena joined Mark Gallagher on “The Score” on Thursday night to look back at 2025 and to take a peak at what the future may hold for Browne-McMonagle…

Top Stories

Arrest
News, Top Stories

Wanted man arrested in Limavady after hiding under bed

7 November 2025
DCB
News, Top Stories

Defective Concrete Bill to take centre stage in the Dáil in coming weeks

7 November 2025
BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
Audio, Business Matters, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters: Ep 269 – New Donegal firm to launch wild venison protein bars

7 November 2025
Charles Ward
News, Audio, Top Stories

Deputy Ward raises concerns on Engineers Ireland training in Dáil

7 November 2025
Advertisement

