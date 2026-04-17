‘Donegal and its ancient celtic soul found voice in Moya Brennan’ – Fr O’Fearraigh

The funeral of Moya Brenna is continuing this afternoon at St Patrick’s Church, Meenaweal.

Moya’s love of Donegal has permeated the service, with a Donegal jersey among the gifts brought to the altar at the start of the funeral mass.

In his homily, Gweedore Parish Priest Fr Brian O’Fearraigh said the beauty of Donegal and it’s people, it’s hills and valleys, it’s mountains, and its ancient Celtic soul found voice and expression through Moya and her harp……….

He recalled the silence in Moya’s home immediately after her death on Monday night………

You can listen to the whole homily here –