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The Outlet

Talks end between government and public sector workers as potential industrial action looms

Talks between trade unions and the Government have finished, but representatives say strike action is still on the table.

The Irish Congress of Trade Unions, SIPTU, Forsa and the INMO were among those meeting with Cabinet Ministers to discuss the impact of the cost of living crisis on workers.

They’ll meet again with Government officials in the next fortnight.

ICTU General Secretary Owen Reidy says he was ‘frank’ in outlining the potential of industrial action if new pay deals aren’t agreed…………….

 

INMO General Secretary Phil Ni Sheaghdha, says the Government now needs to look after workers………………….

 

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