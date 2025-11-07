Young Player All Star Award for Finnbarr Roarty

Donegal’s Finnbarr Roarty won Young Player of the Year as the county picked up four All Stars at Friday evening’s PWC GPA GAA gala ceremony in Dublin.

Roarty was sensational for Jim McGuinness’ side in his first year in the senior ranks.

He saw off Armagh’s Oisín Conaty and Galway’s Matthew Thompson to take the gong and became just the third player from the county to take the award after Ryan McHugh in 2014 and Michael Murphy in 2019.

The 19-year-old also becomes one of the youngest-ever All-Star award winners.

This time around Murphy missed out on the Player of the Year award to Kerry’s David Clifford but he was one of the four All Star winners along with first timers Roarty, Brendan McCole and Michael Langan.

The Glenswilly man came out of retirement to play a pivotal role in Donegal’s defence of the Ulster title and help them to an appearance in the All Ireland Final.

That’s now four All Stars for Murphy who equals the haul of Karl Lacey.

All-Ireland champions Kerry dominated the team for 2025, with David Clifford named Footballer of the Year for the third year in a row.

Goalkeeper Shane Ryan, defenders Jason Foley, Gavin White and Briain O’Beaglaoich, midfielder Joe O’Connor, half-forwards Paudie Clifford and Seanie O’Shea join Clifford as the eight Kingdom representatives in the team.

The 2025 PWC GPA GAA All Stars.

1 Shane Ryan Kerry

2 Brendan McCole Donegal

3 Jason Foley Kerry

4 Sean Rafferty Meath

5 Brian Ó Beaglaoich Kerry

6 Gavin White Kerry

7 Finnbarr Roarty Donegal

8 Joe O’Connor Kerry

9 Michael Langan Donegal

10 Paudie Clifford Kerry

11 Sean O’Shea Kerry

12 Oisin Conaty Armagh

13 David Clifford Kerry

14 Michael Murphy Donegal

15 Sam Mulroy Louth