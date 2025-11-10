Car drives through Garda checkpoint in Inishowen

Two men have been arrested after driving through a Garda checkpoint in Inishowen.

In the early hours of yesterday morning, Gardaí from Buncrana Roads Policing Unit and Buncrana Garda Station were operating an Operation Thor checkpoint on a rural border road in the early hours of this morning when they signalled for a vehicle to stop.

It instead drove through the checkpoint at speed. A stinger device was deployed, and the driver brought the vehicle to an abrupt halt before the tyres were stung.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of drug driving after testing positive for cocaine, the passenger was found to be in possession of a small amount of suspected cocaine.

Court proceedings will follow for both.