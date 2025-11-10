DCC urged to penalise landowners who don’t cut back dangerous hedges and trees

Donegal County Council is being asked to take urgent action to cut back overgrown hedges and trees where they resent a danger to road users.

Moving the motion, Cllr Declan Meehan said in cases where landowners have not responded to reminders from council of their responsibilities, the Council should do the work, and then bill the landowners.

He says many landowners do comply, and that’s to be welcomed, but those who don’t are putting others ar risk, and leaving themselves potentially liable for damage or injury.

Cllr Meehan believes the council must become more proactive, and introduce clear by-laws to tackle the issue…….