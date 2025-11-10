Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
‘I just love playing football’ – All-Stars Young Player of the Year Finnbarr Roarty reflects on a great year

What a year it has been for Naomh Conaill’s Finnbarr Roarty! At the weekend he was named as the PWC GAA GPA Young Footballer of the Year.

To look back on the memorable year – which saw some super performance for both club and county – he gave his thoughts to Brendan Devenney on Monday night’s DL Debate on Highland Radio.

Before looking at the many highlights of the season, though, Brendan began by getting his thoughts on Naomh Conaill’s Ulster Club Senior Football Championship exit at the hands of Monaghan’s Scotstown.

bird flu
News, Top Stories

Bird flu confirmed in Co Monaghan

10 November 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
News, Audio, Playback

News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Monday, 10th November

10 November 2025
PSNI road closed
News, Top Stories

Road closed at scene of serious crash in Limavady

10 November 2025
Ryanair Aircraft_low res
News

Ryanair introduces fast-track security at City of Derry Airport

10 November 2025
Advertisement

