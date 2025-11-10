‘I just love playing football’ – All-Stars Young Player of the Year Finnbarr Roarty reflects on a great year

What a year it has been for Naomh Conaill’s Finnbarr Roarty! At the weekend he was named as the PWC GAA GPA Young Footballer of the Year.

To look back on the memorable year – which saw some super performance for both club and county – he gave his thoughts to Brendan Devenney on Monday night’s DL Debate on Highland Radio.

Before looking at the many highlights of the season, though, Brendan began by getting his thoughts on Naomh Conaill’s Ulster Club Senior Football Championship exit at the hands of Monaghan’s Scotstown.