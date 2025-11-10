Reservoir maintenance works underway in North Donegal

Uisce Eireann is carrying out essential maintenance works in North Donegal this week.

Statement in full –

Essential maintenance works to safeguard water supply taking place in North Donegal

Monday, 10 November 2025: Uisce Éireann is carrying out essential maintenance works to safeguard the water supply for homes and businesses in North Donegal this week.

These important reservoir cleaning works will be taking place at Carrigart Water Treatment Plant today (Monday), at Ballincrick Reservoir on Tuesday and at Old Carrigart Reservoir and Cranford Water Treatment Plant on Wednesday. Crews will be carrying out these works between 7am and 6pm.

Crews will endeavour to complete the essential cleaning works and restore the supply to normal levels as quickly as possible.

Speaking about the maintenance works, Uisce Éireann’s Damien O’Sullivan said: “These essential cleaning works of our reservoirs are necessary to continue to provide a safe and reliable supply to customers. The majority of customers will see their water supply return within a few hours while those on elevated sites may continue to experience an intermittent supply until later in the evening while the network fully recharges, and reservoir levels replenish”.

Damien added: “Uisce Éireann understands the inconvenience when planned works like this occurs and thanks customers for their patience while we complete these essential works”.

For further information, please visit our Supply and Service Updates section on our website. The Uisce Éireann customer care helpline is open 24/7 and customers can call us on 1800 278 278 and contact us on X @IWCare.

Uisce Éireann is responsible for delivering public drinking water and wastewater services for the people of Ireland. We are committed to enabling communities to thrive by continuously upgrading and developing critical infrastructure to support sustainable growth and development, providing safe drinking water, and enhancing the environment. To find out more visit the Uisce Éireann website.