Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Home for Christmas

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

16-year-old arrested following sectarian hate crime in Derry

Police in Derry investigating an incident in the Fountain area over the weekend, in which a banner was stolen, have made an arrest.

The 16-year-old was arrested yesterday evening on suspicion of offences including theft and has since been released on bail to allow police to conduct further enquiries.

Police say the incident is being treated as a sectarian hate crime.

They are asking anyone with information, or relevant footage that could assist enquiries, to call 101.

Meanwhile, they are investigating a separate incident in which a poppy wreath was stolen from the Cenotaph in the Diamond.

This is believed to have occurred sometime between early Sunday afternoon, 9th November, and when it was reported this morning.

Police are also treating this as a sectarian hate crime, and police appeal to anyone with information to call 101.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

St-Josephs-660x330
News, Top Stories

Physiotherapy services to return to St. Joseph’s Hospital Stranorlar

11 November 2025
Arrest
News, Top Stories

16-year-old arrested following sectarian hate crime in Derry

11 November 2025
581022942_1161099342869805_2384420289384944431_n
News

E-scooters seized in Donegal as part of Garda ‘Days of Action’

11 November 2025
Catherine Connolly
News, Audio, Top Stories

Catherine Connolly inaugurated as Ireland’s 10th President

11 November 2025
Advertisement

Related News

St-Josephs-660x330
News, Top Stories

Physiotherapy services to return to St. Joseph’s Hospital Stranorlar

11 November 2025
Arrest
News, Top Stories

16-year-old arrested following sectarian hate crime in Derry

11 November 2025
581022942_1161099342869805_2384420289384944431_n
News

E-scooters seized in Donegal as part of Garda ‘Days of Action’

11 November 2025
Catherine Connolly
News, Audio, Top Stories

Catherine Connolly inaugurated as Ireland’s 10th President

11 November 2025
Tramore Beach
News, Audio, Top Stories

Councillor calls for review of lifesaving facilities on Donegal beaches

11 November 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

11 November 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube