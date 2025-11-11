16-year-old arrested following sectarian hate crime in Derry

Police in Derry investigating an incident in the Fountain area over the weekend, in which a banner was stolen, have made an arrest.

The 16-year-old was arrested yesterday evening on suspicion of offences including theft and has since been released on bail to allow police to conduct further enquiries.

Police say the incident is being treated as a sectarian hate crime.

They are asking anyone with information, or relevant footage that could assist enquiries, to call 101.

Meanwhile, they are investigating a separate incident in which a poppy wreath was stolen from the Cenotaph in the Diamond.

This is believed to have occurred sometime between early Sunday afternoon, 9th November, and when it was reported this morning.

Police are also treating this as a sectarian hate crime, and police appeal to anyone with information to call 101.