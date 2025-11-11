47 Donegal classrooms to join Picker Pals



St Mary’s National School in Lifford has praised the Picker Pals programme, after previously taking part.

This year, 47 classrooms across Donegal will join the initiative, which encourages children and their families to pick up litter in their local communities.

Each week, a pupil takes home the Picker Pack and returns to school to share their experience with classmates.

The programme also includes monthly lessons on biodiversity, the circular economy, and active travel.

The programme expansion has come under funding from the Department of Climate, Energy and the Environment.