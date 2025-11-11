Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Home for Christmas

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

47 Donegal classrooms to join Picker Pals


St Mary’s National School in Lifford has praised the Picker Pals programme, after previously taking part.

This year, 47 classrooms across Donegal will join the initiative, which encourages children and their families to pick up litter in their local communities.

Each week, a pupil takes home the Picker Pack and returns to school to share their experience with classmates.

The programme also includes monthly lessons on biodiversity, the circular economy, and active travel.

The programme expansion has come under funding from the Department of Climate, Energy and the Environment.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Broken glass window reflecting blue sky.
News, Top Stories

Window and door of Lifford home smashed

11 November 2025
broken window smashed
News, Top Stories

Window smashed at Killygordon home this morning

11 November 2025
burglary
News

Donegal Town home ransacked during burglary

11 November 2025
chamberlogo
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny Chamber voices road works frustrations

11 November 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Broken glass window reflecting blue sky.
News, Top Stories

Window and door of Lifford home smashed

11 November 2025
broken window smashed
News, Top Stories

Window smashed at Killygordon home this morning

11 November 2025
burglary
News

Donegal Town home ransacked during burglary

11 November 2025
chamberlogo
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny Chamber voices road works frustrations

11 November 2025
Uisce Eireann
News

Water outage notices for Donegal today

11 November 2025
Drumnahough Wind Farm will be constructed in rural upland Donegal close to SSE-FuturEnerg y Ireland’s joint venture Lenalea Wind Farm , which began operating in late 2023.
News, Top Stories

Drumnahough wind farm enters pre-construction stage

11 November 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube