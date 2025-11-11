Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
A5 appeal to be heard in December in Belfast

A court hearing was held in Belfast today in relation to the long delayed A5 road project.

The Friends of Earth and the Department of Agriculture have been granted intervener status in the appeal.

The Enough is Enough Campaign also has this status, to act as a voice for the families of victims who have died on the route.

Niall McKenna told Greg Hughes on this morning’s Nine ’til Noon Show that it was also been confirmed that the appeal, on made on environmental grounds, will be heard in December:

