Be Bright, Be Seen, Be Safe – Donegal County Council & Donegal Road Safety Working Group

The people of Donegal are told to Be Bright, Be Seen, Be Safe as the dark evenings get underway.

Donegal County Council and the Donegal Road Safety Working Group have launched the campaign for walking, running, or cycling.

Main points include wearing fluorescent and reflective gear and for drivers to use dipped headlights during the day to improve visibility.

Of the road fatalities so far this year in Ireland, 34 were pedestrians, and RSA statistics show a rise in pedestrian injuries on Irish roads between October and December each year.

Top Stories

