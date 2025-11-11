Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Councillor calls for review of lifesaving facilities on Donegal beaches

A Donegal councillor, who was rescued from the sea along with members of his family in August is seeking a review of lifesaving facilities on beaches, as well an assessment of how they can be accessed by emergency services.

The need for a marking system to easily identify beaches was also highlighted.

Cllr Brian Carr had gotten into difficulty himself after going to help his son and niece when they were caught in a rip current off Tramore Beach.

All three were then rescued and brought to shore by a group of surfers.

Cllr Carr told a Glenties MD meeting that the ambulance which brought had to park a kilometre away when he had his incident:

Catherine Connolly
News, Audio, Top Stories

Catherine Connolly inaugurated as Ireland’s 10th President

11 November 2025
Tramore Beach
News, Audio, Top Stories

Councillor calls for review of lifesaving facilities on Donegal beaches

11 November 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

11 November 2025
Glencolmcille
News

Water mains to be replaced in Glencolmcille

11 November 2025
