Councillor calls for review of lifesaving facilities on Donegal beaches

A Donegal councillor, who was rescued from the sea along with members of his family in August is seeking a review of lifesaving facilities on beaches, as well an assessment of how they can be accessed by emergency services.

The need for a marking system to easily identify beaches was also highlighted.

Cllr Brian Carr had gotten into difficulty himself after going to help his son and niece when they were caught in a rip current off Tramore Beach.

All three were then rescued and brought to shore by a group of surfers.

Cllr Carr told a Glenties MD meeting that the ambulance which brought had to park a kilometre away when he had his incident: