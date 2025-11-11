E-scooters seized in Donegal as part of Garda ‘Days of Action’

A number of e-scooters have been seized in Donegal, after Gardaí conducted ‘Days of Action’ this week to raise awareness among riders about the regulations governing their use.

E-scooters were tested on a portable dynamometer and a number of Fixed Charge penalty notices were issued.

Four e-scooters that were observed being used on footpaths were seized and one was seized for exceeding the speed limit.

Gardaí are reminding users that they must be at least 16-years-old, obey the 20km/hr speed limit and must not use footpaths, pedestrianised areas or motorways.