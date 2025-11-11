Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Home for Christmas

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

E-scooters seized in Donegal as part of Garda ‘Days of Action’

A number of e-scooters have been seized in Donegal, after Gardaí conducted ‘Days of Action’ this week to raise awareness among riders about the regulations governing their use.

E-scooters were tested on a portable dynamometer and a number of Fixed Charge penalty notices were issued.

Four e-scooters that were observed being used on footpaths were seized and one was seized for exceeding the speed limit.

Gardaí are reminding users that they must be at least 16-years-old, obey the 20km/hr speed limit and must not use footpaths, pedestrianised areas or motorways.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

St-Josephs-660x330
News, Top Stories

Physiotherapy services to return to St. Joseph’s Hospital Stranorlar

11 November 2025
Arrest
News, Top Stories

16-year-old arrested following sectarian hate crime in Derry

11 November 2025
581022942_1161099342869805_2384420289384944431_n
News

E-scooters seized in Donegal as part of Garda ‘Days of Action’

11 November 2025
Catherine Connolly
News, Audio, Top Stories

Catherine Connolly inaugurated as Ireland’s 10th President

11 November 2025
Advertisement

Related News

St-Josephs-660x330
News, Top Stories

Physiotherapy services to return to St. Joseph’s Hospital Stranorlar

11 November 2025
Arrest
News, Top Stories

16-year-old arrested following sectarian hate crime in Derry

11 November 2025
581022942_1161099342869805_2384420289384944431_n
News

E-scooters seized in Donegal as part of Garda ‘Days of Action’

11 November 2025
Catherine Connolly
News, Audio, Top Stories

Catherine Connolly inaugurated as Ireland’s 10th President

11 November 2025
Tramore Beach
News, Audio, Top Stories

Councillor calls for review of lifesaving facilities on Donegal beaches

11 November 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

11 November 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube