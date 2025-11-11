Finn Harps provide update on development of the new modular stadium

Finn Harps FC has provided an update on the development of the new modular stadium in Stranorlar, following the successful submission of all revised planning documentation to Donegal County Council last week.

Over the past year, the Club and design partners have completed significant technical and regulatory work to bring the project to this point.

Updated requirements in areas such as Natura Impact, road layout, active travel, lighting, emergency vehicle access, storm drainage, and flood mitigation required multiple specialist reports from accredited consultants.

All reports have now been submitted and confirm that the new design is compliant with current planning, environmental, and safety regulations.

The Club is now awaiting a decision from the Council.

The statutory period is expected to run for approximately eight weeks, and we will continue to keep supporters informed as the process progresses.

Engagement with Stakeholders

Over the past 12 months, we have held extensive engagement with all key stakeholders, including:

● The Minister for Sport

● Donegal Oireachtas members and TDs

● FAI leadership

● Donegal County Council executive

● Transport Infrastructure Ireland

● Local councillors

● Engineers, architects, and planning consultants

● Local landowners assisting with access, drainage and road requirements

These engagements have been focused on compliance, planning progression, governance, and ensuring the project is delivered to the highest standards. For clarity, we have not sought additional government funding. Under the Large Scale Sports Infrastructure Fund (LSSIF) model, all public funding requires matching contribution from the applicant. The club are confident of being able to arrange facilities to meet its share of the obligation at this level.

As a result, the project has been re-engineered into two phases:

● Phase 1 delivers a fully operational, UEFA Category 2 compliant stadium

● Phase 2 will enhance facilities and bring the overall stadium with multifunctional spaces to bring the stadium to a UEFA Category 3 compliant stadium.

This phased approach ensures that the stadium is delivered affordably, sustainably, and without placing additional financial risk on the Club or community. Phase 2 is academy focused with additional changing rooms, gym, educational rooms etc and alternative sources are being explored to fund this.

Why a CLG?

To deliver this project responsibly, Finn Harps has established a new company, Finn Harps Academy CLG, which will own and develop the stadium and community assets. This is now standard practice in modern Irish sports governance.

The CLG structure allows:

● Proper governance, transparency, and long-term continuity

● The ability to borrow or raise finance without risking the football club’s operational budget

● VAT registration and ability to reclaim VAT on construction — a multi-million-euro financial difference

● A structure eligible for grant funding that requires specific governance conditions

● The stadium to be treated as a community facility, not just a football ground

● All future Academy funding to be directed into and administered by the CLG

The CLG will ultimately be responsible for the enhancement of the stadium, the academy, health and wellbeing activities, inclusion programmes, disability access, and ensuring Donegal has a modern multi-use facility for football and community sport.

Next Steps

● Await formal planning decision

● Finalise detailed costings and design files

● Continue preparatory finance work with state and lending partners

● Begin procurement and pre-construction works during Q1 2026