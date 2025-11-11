Hearing on A5 delays due before court this morning

The A5 committee, which includes members of Donegal County Council, met with representatives of the Enough is Enough campaign in Lifford yesterday to discuss the latest delays facing the project.

Works on the road have now been halted on environmental grounds, with a hearing due to be held this morning.

The Campaign group consists of bereaved families who have lost loved ones on the road.

Cllr Paul Canning, Chairperson of the committee, says it’s important that those who died are at the core of this development: