Over 1,000 properties without power in Stranorlar and Killygordon

1,046 homes, farms and businesses are without power in Stranorlar and Killygordon this evening.
Power is expected to be restored at around 8.30pm.
ESB say they apologise for the loss of supply and are working to restore it as soon as possible.
