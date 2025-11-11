Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Home for Christmas

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Over 1,000 properties without power in Stranorlar and Killygordon

1,046 homes, farms and businesses are without power in Stranorlar and Killygordon this evening.

Power is expected to be restored at around 8.30pm.

ESB say they apologise for the loss of supply and are working to restore it as soon as possible.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

ESB Networks - Storm Éowyn (2)
News, Top Stories

Over 1,000 properties without power in Stranorlar and Killygordon

11 November 2025
candle
News, Top Stories

Body of missing Derry man recovered from River Roe

11 November 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Tuesday November 11th

11 November 2025
St-Josephs-660x330
News, Top Stories

Physiotherapy services to return to St. Joseph’s Hospital Stranorlar

11 November 2025
Advertisement

Related News

ESB Networks - Storm Éowyn (2)
News, Top Stories

Over 1,000 properties without power in Stranorlar and Killygordon

11 November 2025
candle
News, Top Stories

Body of missing Derry man recovered from River Roe

11 November 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Tuesday November 11th

11 November 2025
St-Josephs-660x330
News, Top Stories

Physiotherapy services to return to St. Joseph’s Hospital Stranorlar

11 November 2025
Arrest
News, Top Stories

16-year-old arrested following sectarian hate crime in Derry

11 November 2025
581022942_1161099342869805_2384420289384944431_n
News

E-scooters seized in Donegal as part of Garda ‘Days of Action’

11 November 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube