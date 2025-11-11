Physiotherapy services to return to St. Joseph’s Hospital Stranorlar

The HSE has announced that the Finn Valley Physiotherapy Department will be relocating back to the St. Joseph’s Hospital site in Stranorlar from Monday, November 17th.

This move marks the completion of temporary arrangements put in place to facilitate essential fire safety upgrade works at the hospital.

During this period, physiotherapy services were provided from alternative locations to ensure continuity of care for people living in the Finn Valley catchment area.

The HSE says the newly prepared accommodation on the hospital campus will support the delivery of high-quality physiotherapy services to the community.