Water supply problems in Carrigart and Cranford to continue into tomorrow

Uisce Éireann advises of supply disruption in Cranford and Carrigart areas

Tuesday, November 11, 2025: Uisce Éireann are advising of a significant burst on a trunk main from the Cranford Water Treatment Plant in Donegal which is impacting on supply to the surrounding areas.

Affected areas which were without water today (Tuesday) will be affected again tomorrow (Wednesday).

Crews will be on site from early tomorrow morning working to repair the burst main.

Homes and businesses in the Carrigart area are likely to experience supply disruptions this evening and into tomorrow.

Some local schools, including Scoil Eoin Baiste in Carrigart and Cranford NS, are likely to experience supply disruptions on Wednesday while repairs are underway.

Damien O’Sullivan from Uisce Éireann assured affected customers that crews will work as quickly as possible to repair the burst main once it is safe to do so.

“We understand the impact of a unplanned outage for our customers and we want to thank those affected for their patience while we work to repair the main,” said Damien.

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Uisce Éireann receive direct communications from us for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours. To register as a vulnerable customer or as an alternative contact, visit our Vulnerable Customers page.

