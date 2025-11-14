Police investigating Derry ‘homophobic hate crime’ find no such crime occurred

Police in Derry investigating the report of an assault on the Peace Bridge last weekend, have concluded their enquiries.

It had been reported that two men were attacked on Saturday last, in what was believed to be a homophobic hate crime.

Following enquiries, Police say they are satisfied that no crime of that nature occurred.

They are no longer appealing for witnesses, and have thanked everyone who assisted with enquiries and was involved in the investigation.

The PSNI are continuing to encourage anyone who needs to make a report about an incident to do so by calling 101.