News, Sport, An Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday, November 21st

News, Sport, An Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday, November 21st:

Top Stories

News, Audio, Playback

News, Sport, An Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday, November 21st

21 November 2025
News

Gritters to return to Donegal roads tomorrow morning

21 November 2025
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCC budget meeting adjourns until Wednesday December 3rd

21 November 2025
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal County Council Budget talks could be pushed to next week amid rates dispute

21 November 2025
