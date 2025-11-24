Carr says council must be reimbursed for money spent on maintaining DCB social homes

Donegal County Council is being asked to provide details of how much money each Municipal District is spending to maintain social housing units suspected of being affected by defective concrete.

The question is being asked at today’s plenary council meeting by Cllr Brian Carr, who says it’s unfair that money to do this is coming from the council’s own housing budget, in the absence of a government-backed scheme for affected social homes.

At a recent meeting of Glenties MD, he was told officials believe that, between painting and other necessary works, over €1 million has been spent on DCB homes already.

Cllr Carr says that money must be recouped from the government……………