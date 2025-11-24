Deer Management Unit co-ordinator appointed in Donegal

FRS have confirmed that Declan Gillen is the Deer Management Unit co-ordinator for Donegal. The Ballyshannon native will be in charge of co-ordinating the deer management strategy in the county, and liaising with local hunters, farmers, landowners, and other stakeholders in relation to deer sightings and hunting. The Donegal unit is one of 15 set up across the country as part of a strategy being overseen by FRS.

Declan Gillen appointed to manage deer populations in Donegal

Gillen, who has previous experience with the Irish Defence Forces, has been appointed by FRS Co-Op to coordinate strategies to manage deer populations in Ireland most northern region.

FRS has been tasked with setting up collaborative Deer Management Groups across the country over the next 4 years.

The FRS deer management team has appointed Declan Gillen as the deer management unit (DMU) co-ordinator for Donegal.

Gillen, who hails from Ballyshannon, Co Donegal, will be in charge of co-ordinating the deer management strategy in the county, liaising with local hunters, farmers/landowners, and other stakeholders in relation to deer sightings and hunting.

He has previously served in the Irish Defence Forces and the Australian Defence Forces as a senior non-commissioned officer for 28 years. He has also worked internationally as a private sector security consultant.

The deer management strategy was developed in 2023 and included a range of recommendations for the ongoing management of Ireland’s wild deer population to ensure it is maintained at a sustainable level.

There are 15 DMU areas set up across the country. Hunters and landowners can contact FRS for information on this collaboration.

The strategy was overseen and developed by a steering group that included representatives from the Department of Agriculture, Food & the Marine (DAFM), National Parks & Wildlife Service (NPWS), Coillte, farmer representatives and other key stakeholders.

Speaking on the appointment, Declan Gillen said:

“With a strong commitment to effective and sustainable wildlife management, my primary goal in this position is to act as a central point of contact and facilitator for all deer management activities within the area of N2 (Donegal),” he said.

“The success of this initiative relies heavily on close collaboration with local landowners, experienced hunters, and key community stakeholders. I look forward to working with you to achieve a balanced and effective approach to deer management in Donegal.”

Michael Keegan, manager of FRS Co-Op’s deer management programme, said: