Finance Minister to sign off on ‘Access to Cash’ legislation today

 

The new Finance Minister is set to sign off on laws protecting people’s access to cash today.

The legislation, which was passed by the Oireachtas in May, will ensure members of the public and businesses have guaranteed and sustained access to cash.

The Central Bank was asked to compile data around ATM cover across the country, and has presented a series of recommendations to Government.

Tánaiste and Finance Minister Simon Harris says the measures will be particularly impactful in rural areas, where communities have been impacted by branch closures in recent years.

