McBrearty urges Creeslough families to confront the justice minister in their campaign for a public inquiry

Donegal County Council has again passed a motion calling for a public inquiry into the Creeslough tragedy three years ago, with Cllr Frank McBrearty urging families to begin confronting Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan.

Cllr McBrearty, backed by Cllr Thomas Sean Devine, moved the motion, hitting out at the minister for taking 10 months to reply to last year’s motion, a reply which repeated the view that a separate public inquiry would compromise the ongoing criminal investigation.

That’s been rejected by Cllr McBrearty, who says there was a legal precedent by the Morris Tribunal almost 24 years ago…..………….