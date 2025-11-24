Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Christmas Car Draw

Home for Christmas

Colouring Competition

Cavan Country Getaway

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Midlands-North-West MEP calls on EU Commission to extend Ireland’s nitrates derogation

A Midlands-North-West MEP has called on the European Commission to extend Ireland’s nitrates derogation and deliver a stable, long-term framework for the agricultural sector.

The intervention comes ahead of the expected vote on the extension of the nitrates derogation at the Nitrates Committee meeting on 9th December, and just weeks before the current derogation is due to expire.

MEP Maria Walsh, who is a member of the European Parliament’s Agriculture Committee, has warned that failure to extend the derogation could devastate not only farm families, but rural communities across Ireland, costing the economy €45 billion between 2026 to 2035, with milk cheques cut by €555 million every year.

She says farmers need answers and certainty:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

MW Headshot - Parliament
News, Audio

Midlands-North-West MEP calls on EU Commission to extend Ireland’s nitrates derogation

24 November 2025
Screenshot 2025-11-24 152956
News, Audio, Top Stories

ATU’s Veterinary Medicine Programme officially launched by Minister Lawless

24 November 2025
Gritter
News

Donegal roads to be gritted tonight and tomorrow morning

24 November 2025
_128899416_policepacemaker
News

Woman arrested in Derry on suspicion of theft

24 November 2025
Advertisement

Related News

MW Headshot - Parliament
News, Audio

Midlands-North-West MEP calls on EU Commission to extend Ireland’s nitrates derogation

24 November 2025
Screenshot 2025-11-24 152956
News, Audio, Top Stories

ATU’s Veterinary Medicine Programme officially launched by Minister Lawless

24 November 2025
Gritter
News

Donegal roads to be gritted tonight and tomorrow morning

24 November 2025
_128899416_policepacemaker
News

Woman arrested in Derry on suspicion of theft

24 November 2025
narwhal
News, Audio, Top Stories

More narwhal whales expected in Irish waters following discovery in Inishowen

24 November 2025
Development Plan Thumbnail
News, Top Stories

Proposed variations to the County Development Plan will go to public consultation in the new year

24 November 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube