More narwhal whales expected in Irish waters following discovery in Inishowen

A sightings officer with the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group says he expects more narwhal whales to be detected in Irish waters.

Padraig Whooley was speaking to Highland Radio News in the wake of the discovery of the body of a female narwhal at Sweet Nellies Beach in Inishowen last week.

It was the first ever narwhal found in Ireland, and only the third in Europe since 1949.

Mr. Whooley says climate change means that artic habitats and populations are being fragmented, and that’s one of the reasons that Donegal is seeing a huge increase in whale sightings and strandings……..