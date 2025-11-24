Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Christmas Car Draw

Home for Christmas

Colouring Competition

Cavan Country Getaway

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

More narwhal whales expected in Irish waters following discovery in Inishowen

A sightings officer with the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group says he expects more narwhal whales to be detected in Irish waters.

Padraig Whooley was speaking to Highland Radio News in the wake of the discovery of the body of a female narwhal at Sweet Nellies Beach in Inishowen last week.

It was the first ever narwhal found in Ireland, and only the third in Europe since 1949.

Mr. Whooley says climate change means that artic habitats and populations are being fragmented, and that’s one of the reasons that Donegal is seeing a huge increase in whale sightings and strandings……..

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Screenshot 2025-11-24 152956
News, Audio, Top Stories

ATU’s Veterinary Medicine Programme officially launched by Minister Lawless

24 November 2025
Gritter
News

Donegal roads to be gritted tonight and tomorrow morning

24 November 2025
_128899416_policepacemaker
News

Woman arrested in Derry on suspicion of theft

24 November 2025
narwhal
News, Audio, Top Stories

More narwhal whales expected in Irish waters following discovery in Inishowen

24 November 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Screenshot 2025-11-24 152956
News, Audio, Top Stories

ATU’s Veterinary Medicine Programme officially launched by Minister Lawless

24 November 2025
Gritter
News

Donegal roads to be gritted tonight and tomorrow morning

24 November 2025
_128899416_policepacemaker
News

Woman arrested in Derry on suspicion of theft

24 November 2025
narwhal
News, Audio, Top Stories

More narwhal whales expected in Irish waters following discovery in Inishowen

24 November 2025
Development Plan Thumbnail
News, Top Stories

Proposed variations to the County Development Plan will go to public consultation in the new year

24 November 2025
Creeslough
News, Audio, Top Stories

McBrearty urges Creeslough families to confront the justice minister in their campaign for a public inquiry

24 November 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube