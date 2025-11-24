Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
New date and venue for Ulster SFC semi-final following abandoned game

The Ulster Club SFC semi-final between Scotstown of Monaghan and Newbridge of Derry has been rescheduled for for next Sunday at the Box-IT Athletic Grounds in Armagh at 4pm.

Scotstown led Newbridge 1-04 to 0-03 at half-time yesterday but, following a pitch inspection, the game was called off in the interest of player safety as the rain bellowed down at O’Neill’s Healy Park.

Next Sunday’s re-arranged game will be subject to a pitch inspection due to take place after Saturday’s Ulster Senior Club Hurling final between Slaughtneil and St John’s.

Should the pitch be deemed unfit for the game, then Brewster Park and Kingspan Breffni are on standby to host the venue.

All tickets purchased for today’s abandoned game are valid for the re-fixture. Non-ticket holders can purchase a ticket for the re-fixture in the normal manner.

The Ulster Club Senior Football Final between and Newbridge/Scotstown, originally scheduled for Sunday 7th December, will now be played on Saturday 13th December (venue and time TBC).

Top Stories

Police Dog
News, Top Stories

Two men detected by police dog arrested in Derry

24 November 2025
Oil Tank
News, Top Stories

Home Heating Oil prices soar as SJI reports energy inflation is hitting people hard

24 November 2025
Learner Driver
News, Top Stories

RSA figures show almost 10,000 learner permit holders in Donegal

24 November 2025
money cash budget euro ATM
News, Top Stories

Finance Minister to sign off on ‘Access to Cash’ legislation today

24 November 2025
Advertisement

