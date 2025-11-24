Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Niamh McLaughlin named on AFLW Team of the Year

Donegal’s Niamh McLaughlin and four other Irish players have been included in the AFLW’s All-Australian team for 2025.

The former Donegal senior ladies captain and LGFA Player of the Year (2022) has just finished her second year in Australia and this year became the first male or female full-time Irish captain down under as she took over the skippers role for the Gold Coast Suns.

Dublin’s Jennifer Dunne, Dayna Finn of Mayo, Fermanagh’s Blaithin Bogue and Aine McDonagh of Galway are all on the team.

Top Stories

243-e1759472239225-1024x517
News, Audio, Top Stories

ATU’s Veterinary Medicine Programme officially launched by Minister Lawless

24 November 2025
Gritter
News

Donegal roads to be gritted tonight and tomorrow morning

24 November 2025
_128899416_policepacemaker
News

Woman arrested in Derry on suspicion of theft

24 November 2025
narwhal
News, Audio, Top Stories

More narwhal whales expected in Irish waters following discovery in Inishowen

24 November 2025
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

