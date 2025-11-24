Niamh McLaughlin named on AFLW Team of the Year

Donegal’s Niamh McLaughlin and four other Irish players have been included in the AFLW’s All-Australian team for 2025.

The former Donegal senior ladies captain and LGFA Player of the Year (2022) has just finished her second year in Australia and this year became the first male or female full-time Irish captain down under as she took over the skippers role for the Gold Coast Suns.

Dublin’s Jennifer Dunne, Dayna Finn of Mayo, Fermanagh’s Blaithin Bogue and Aine McDonagh of Galway are all on the team.