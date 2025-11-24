Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine ’til Noon Show – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon

Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

We chat to Sister Mary Barron in Ghana who reacts the kidnapping of hundreds of children and some of her Colleagues in Nigeria, Gemma chats to Greg following the unique discovery of a Narwhal Whale on a Donegal beach and Cllr Sandra Duffy calls on young people to cease antisocial beahviour in Bradley Pass:

Ballyshannon’s Rhianna Reynolds chats to Greg about having ADHD and a national award she received for her advocacy and product development to help others. Irish author Clare O’Dee discusses assisted dying in Switzerland and mistakes Ireland should avoid if legislation is introduced:

Ciara Mangan discusses her group Beyond Surviving which supports victims of sexual assault, Brenden Devenney previews the last DL Debate of the year and we hear stats on the high number of L drivers in the state: