Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Christmas Car Draw

Home for Christmas

Colouring Competition

Cavan Country Getaway

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

 


The Nine ’til Noon Show  – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

We chat to Sister Mary Barron in Ghana who reacts the kidnapping of hundreds of children and some of her Colleagues in Nigeria, Gemma chats to Greg following the unique discovery of a Narwhal Whale on a Donegal beach  and Cllr Sandra Duffy calls on young people to cease antisocial beahviour in Bradley Pass:

Ballyshannon’s Rhianna Reynolds chats to Greg about having ADHD and a national award she  received for her advocacy and product development to help others. Irish author Clare O’Dee discusses assisted dying in Switzerland and mistakes Ireland should avoid if legislation is introduced:

Ciara Mangan discusses her group Beyond Surviving which supports victims of sexual assault, Brenden Devenney previews the last DL Debate of the year and we hear stats on the high number of L drivers in the state:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Screenshot 2025-11-24 152956
News, Audio, Top Stories

ATU’s Veterinary Medicine Programme officially launched by Minister Lawless

24 November 2025
Gritter
News

Donegal roads to be gritted tonight and tomorrow morning

24 November 2025
_128899416_policepacemaker
News

Woman arrested in Derry on suspicion of theft

24 November 2025
narwhal
News, Audio, Top Stories

More narwhal whales expected in Irish waters following discovery in Inishowen

24 November 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Screenshot 2025-11-24 152956
News, Audio, Top Stories

ATU’s Veterinary Medicine Programme officially launched by Minister Lawless

24 November 2025
Gritter
News

Donegal roads to be gritted tonight and tomorrow morning

24 November 2025
_128899416_policepacemaker
News

Woman arrested in Derry on suspicion of theft

24 November 2025
narwhal
News, Audio, Top Stories

More narwhal whales expected in Irish waters following discovery in Inishowen

24 November 2025
Development Plan Thumbnail
News, Top Stories

Proposed variations to the County Development Plan will go to public consultation in the new year

24 November 2025
Creeslough
News, Audio, Top Stories

McBrearty urges Creeslough families to confront the justice minister in their campaign for a public inquiry

24 November 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube