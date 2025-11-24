Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Two men detected by police dog arrested in Derry

Two men have been arrested in Derry for a variety of suspected drug and road traffic offences after they were detected in a wooded area of Gransha by a police dog.

Police say after a loud bang was heard by officers on an unrelated call, parts of a vehicle were located in the Skeoge Link Road area, and a short time later, police identified and located a heavily damaged vehicle that had been dumped in Gransha.

In a social media post, they say the driver and passenger attempted to hide, but they were located by the police dog.

They say the vehicle had been driven for a prolonged period on only three tyres, and it is only by good luck that nobody was seriously injured.

