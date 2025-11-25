Man sentenced in Derry court for drugs possession and supply offences

A man has been sentenced at Derry Crown Court today for drugs possession and supply offences.

28-year-old Jack Boyd, from the Derry area, was handed a four-year sentence, two of which are to be served in prison and two on licence.

On Saturday 4th May, 2024, at around 7.20pm, officers from the District Support Team stopped a car being driven by Mr Boyd in the Derry area and, following a search of the vehicle, he was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class B controlled drugs.

He was subsequently street bailed to allow further police enquiries.

Police accessed Mr Boyd’s mobile phone and located evidence of his suspected involvement in serious drug supply, involving a cross-border organised crime gang, involving quantities of suspected Class A and B drugs being supplied in the Derry area.

On July 26th, 2024, at around 9.50pm, officers observed Mr Boyd’s vehicle being driven in Derry, and upon stopping it, he was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class A controlled drug.

A follow-up search at a property in Derry resulted in the seizure of a number of phones, a quantity of cash and suspected Class B drugs.

Mr Boyd was further arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B controlled drug, being concerned in the offer to supply Class A and B controlled drugs, and possession of criminal property.

He was subsequently charged to court in relation to these offences.