Browne publishes amendments to DCB Remediation bill

The Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, James Browne TD today announced that he has received Cabinet approval to publish the Remediation of Dwellings Damaged by the Use of Defective Concrete Blocks (Amendment) Bill 2025.
The Bill will widen the group of relevant owners that can avail of increases in the grant scheme cap and rates approved in October and November 2024 and contains other technical amendments to ensure the continued smooth operation of the grant scheme for homeowners.
Minister Browne emphasised:
“I have met with many people this issue impacts, particularly across the north west region, and I was determined to get amendments to the original act actioned as soon as possible. I have listened to their concerns, and the issues raised by local representatives and advocacy groups on this matter.
“While mindful of the cost involved, and our responsibility to ensure taxpayers funding is appropriately spent, I am committed to flexibility and fairness when it comes to dealing with the situation faced by those affected by defective concrete blocks.
“Where possible I want to ensure that they receive the help that they need. I will move this Bill to amend the current scheme, which will deal with a number of issues which have arisen to date, ensuring everybody is fairly dealt with in terms of support.
“In particular, we have sought to address and simplify process matters like qualifying expenditure, increasing the time within which remediation words should be completed, and allowing homeowners to seek technical reviews. I know that many of these adjustments are essential interventions, and I appreciate the collaboration we have had to this stage with members of the Oireachtas’ Housing Committee in assisting us in progressing this at speed – as it’s badly needed.”
Minister Browne will now bring the Bill to the Oireachtas for consideration and it will become an Act once it has been passed by the Dáil and Seanad and the President signs it into law.
A commencement date for all or part of the Act will then be set by the Minister.
DCB Amendment Bill 2025
On 4 June 2025, the Government approved the General Scheme of the Remediation of Dwellings Damaged by the Use of Defective Concrete Blocks (Amendment) Bill 2025 as a basis for priority legal drafting to provide retrospective payments for certain applicants to the Defective Concrete Blocks Grant Scheme.
As provided for in the General Scheme of the Bill, the Bill also provides for a number of technical amendments to ensure the efficient administration of the scheme.
Main Provisions of the Bill:
- Relevant owners that incurred qualifying expenditure since 29 March 2024 that was unpaid due to them reaching the maximum scheme cap in place at the time of €420,000 will be able to apply to their designated local authority to have a new remediation option grant amount determined in line with the increased scheme cap and rates provided for under the scheme in October and November 2024. Upon receipt of this new grant amount relevant owners will be able to submit unpaid invoices for consideration and payment to their designated local authority in line with their new grant amount.
- Relevant owners who were given a non-demolition option (option 2 to 5) and that are yet to commence works or ceased works on site as at 6 November 2024 will be able to apply to their designated local authority for a technical review of their determined remediation option and grant amount upon publication of the revised national standard I.S.465.
- Relevant owners who have reached the maximum scheme grant cap under the Act cannot apply for ancillary grants. The amendment will allow these cohort to apply for ancillary grants while still ensuring the overall total payment to the homeowner remains within the grant scheme allowable amounts.
- The Act does not allow a person who does not satisfy the definition of a “relevant owner” to become a relevant owner where he or she is, or was, in a relationship with a relevant owner. The amendment will facilitate this for married couples, those in a civil partnership or co-habiting.
- The Act applies time limits of 65 weeks to complete remediation works upon commencement and a requirement to apply 12 weeks in advance of this expiry period to seek a further extension of the 65 weeks by a maximum of an additional 24 weeks. The amendment will increase the time to complete works from 65 to 130 weeks and reduce the application time from 12 weeks to 2 weeks for an extension.
- The Act allows the sharing of certain information with the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) by designated local authorities where it is necessary and proportionate. In order to assist the SEAI ensure it does not double fund payments it makes under its energy retrofit scheme to DCB scheme applicants the amendment will allow the SEAI share information with designated local authorities.
- The Bill will allow the creation of a second charge on RTB properties where the relevant owners receives additional funding under the retrospective element.