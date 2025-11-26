Browne publishes amendments to DCB Remediation bill

Housing Minister James Browne today announced that he has received Cabinet approval to publish the long-awaited amendments to the Defective Concrete Remediation Bill.

Minister Browne announces Bill to amend Defective Concrete Blocks Scheme

The Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, James Browne TD today announced that he has received Cabinet approval to publish the Remediation of Dwellings Damaged by the Use of Defective Concrete Blocks (Amendment) Bill 2025.

The Bill will widen the group of relevant owners that can avail of increases in the grant scheme cap and rates approved in October and November 2024 and contains other technical amendments to ensure the continued smooth operation of the grant scheme for homeowners.

Minister Browne emphasised:

“I have met with many people this issue impacts, particularly across the north west region, and I was determined to get amendments to the original act actioned as soon as possible. I have listened to their concerns, and the issues raised by local representatives and advocacy groups on this matter.

“While mindful of the cost involved, and our responsibility to ensure taxpayers funding is appropriately spent, I am committed to flexibility and fairness when it comes to dealing with the situation faced by those affected by defective concrete blocks.

“Where possible I want to ensure that they receive the help that they need. I will move this Bill to amend the current scheme, which will deal with a number of issues which have arisen to date, ensuring everybody is fairly dealt with in terms of support.

“In particular, we have sought to address and simplify process matters like qualifying expenditure, increasing the time within which remediation words should be completed, and allowing homeowners to seek technical reviews. I know that many of these adjustments are essential interventions, and I appreciate the collaboration we have had to this stage with members of the Oireachtas’ Housing Committee in assisting us in progressing this at speed – as it’s badly needed.”

Minister Browne will now bring the Bill to the Oireachtas for consideration and it will become an Act once it has been passed by the Dáil and Seanad and the President signs it into law.

A commencement date for all or part of the Act will then be set by the Minister.

DCB Amendment Bill 2025

On 4 June 2025, the Government approved the General Scheme of the Remediation of Dwellings Damaged by the Use of Defective Concrete Blocks (Amendment) Bill 2025 as a basis for priority legal drafting to provide retrospective payments for certain applicants to the Defective Concrete Blocks Grant Scheme.

As provided for in the General Scheme of the Bill, the Bill also provides for a number of technical amendments to ensure the efficient administration of the scheme.

