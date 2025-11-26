Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
DCB legislation before cabinet this morning

Amended legislation to increase homeowners’ rates for homes with defective concrete goes before the cabinet today.

Initially proposed a year ago, it will raise the cap on grants by approximately 8% to a total of €462,000 and will re-evaluate fixed deadlines within the scheme.

It’s hoped the legislation will receive Oireachtas approval before Christmas, allowing implementation of the changes by early 2025.

Cllr Martin McDermott says while there are other elements he would like to see included, it’s important that these changes are made before the year ends:

DCB House 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCB legislation before cabinet this morning

26 November 2025
Pride 1
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny Pride 2026 date announced

26 November 2025
IE EE LIVE NEWS 06/06/2018 ... A school classroom set up for the leaving and junior certificate state examinations. Picture: Denis Minihane. (Editorial note - school not being identified in caption).
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for Education Minister to introduce Politics and Society as Leaving Cert subject in Donegal

26 November 2025
586992304_1171953378451068_8768215055443593179_n
News

Gardaí in Donegal issue security advice for motorists

26 November 2025
