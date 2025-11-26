DCB legislation before cabinet this morning

Amended legislation to increase homeowners’ rates for homes with defective concrete goes before the cabinet today.

Initially proposed a year ago, it will raise the cap on grants by approximately 8% to a total of €462,000 and will re-evaluate fixed deadlines within the scheme.

It’s hoped the legislation will receive Oireachtas approval before Christmas, allowing implementation of the changes by early 2025.

Cllr Martin McDermott says while there are other elements he would like to see included, it’s important that these changes are made before the year ends: