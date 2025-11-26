Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Fastway collapse puts pressure on An Post as parcel volumes soar

An Post says it’s unlikely to have capacity to handle all increased parcel deliveries in the wake of the collapse of Fastway Couriers.

Fastway operated a depot in Letterkenny with several local businesses having used the company.

Parcel volumes are expected to hit three million a week in the run up to Christmas.

54 million parcels were delivered last year with that number expected to be surpassed this year.

Head of Corporate Communications at An Post, Anna McHugh says they are doing everything possible to support the extra demands being placed on their services:

