Fiscal watchdog warns government is ‘budgeting like there’s no tomorrow’

The Government is ‘budgeting like there’s no tomorrow’ according to the State’s financial watchdog.

The Irish Fiscal Advisory Council says there are no forecasts beyond 2026 and there’s no excuse for it.

It says the Government has yet to publish a medium term expenditure plan.

It’s warning there are vulnerabilities in Ireland’s public finances, which IFAC says rely too much on corporation tax receipts.

The Irish Fiscal Advisory Council chairman Seamus Coffey says it’s as if 2027 and 2028 don’t exist: