Gardaí in Donegal issue security advice for motorists

Gardaí in Donegal are urging the public to be security-conscious when parking cars or vans.

Anyone who notices any suspicious behaviour is encouraged to contact Gardaí via 999 or 112.

In their advice, Gardaí are asking motorists to

  • Always ensure that your vehicle is locked, alarmed and parked safely in a well lit up area
  • Store car keys away from windows and letterboxes
  • Don’t store valuables in your car but if you have to, keep them out of sight

They say sometimes it is impractical to remove tools and equipment from vehicles.

In these cases, owners should take extra steps to ensure the safety of their property by:

  • Additional locking mechanisms should be fitted to vehicles
  • Consider a monitored vehicle alarm and tracking devices for valuable property
  • Mark and photograph the property and take a record of serial numbers, makes & models
  • Park your vehicle within CCTV view if you have a CCTV system at your home/premises.
DCB House 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCB legislation before cabinet this morning

26 November 2025
Pride 1
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny Pride 2026 date announced

26 November 2025
IE EE LIVE NEWS 06/06/2018 ... A school classroom set up for the leaving and junior certificate state examinations. Picture: Denis Minihane. (Editorial note - school not being identified in caption).
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for Education Minister to introduce Politics and Society as Leaving Cert subject in Donegal

26 November 2025
586992304_1171953378451068_8768215055443593179_n
News

Gardaí in Donegal issue security advice for motorists

26 November 2025
