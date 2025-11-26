Gardaí in Donegal issue security advice for motorists

Gardaí in Donegal are urging the public to be security-conscious when parking cars or vans.

Anyone who notices any suspicious behaviour is encouraged to contact Gardaí via 999 or 112.

In their advice, Gardaí are asking motorists to

Always ensure that your vehicle is locked, alarmed and parked safely in a well lit up area

Store car keys away from windows and letterboxes

Don’t store valuables in your car but if you have to, keep them out of sight

They say sometimes it is impractical to remove tools and equipment from vehicles.

In these cases, owners should take extra steps to ensure the safety of their property by: